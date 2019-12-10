Miss Illinois hits the road for Miss America pageant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly, says she is ready to be Miss America.

She took off from the airport in Springfield Tuesday morning for the Miss America pageant in Connecticut. Beverly greeted family and fans leaving.

She began her reign in June and since then has been advocating for art programs in schools across the state. However, she says she has bigger plans if she brings home the next crown. “Illinois is already the first state to view arts education as an indicator of school quality, which is a good step in the right direction. That’s going to be the point that I take to a national level if I become Miss America,” said Beverly.

Before becoming Miss Illinois, Beverly was a teacher at Chatham-Glenwood High School. The pageant is scheduled for December 19.