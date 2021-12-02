National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump wants the FBI to intervene in Jelani Day death investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Attorney Benjamin Crump (C) speaks at a news conference on the 2016 fatal police shooting of Terence Crutcher an unarmed Black man, on September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, held outside of Crump’s office building, Crump, Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher’s twin sister as well as human rights activists called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into the fatal shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Ben Crump, a nationally-renowned civil rights attorney is demanding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have exclusive control over the investigation into the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

Crump and co-counsel B’Ivory LaMarr said they will hold a press conference on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Rainbow Push Coalition located at 930 E. 50th St. in Chicago, where they will issue the demands.

Previously, Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said the FBI is not taking the lead in the case, but the agency is helping with the investigation.

An FBI Chicago spokesperson previously told WMBD, “The FBI is always willing to assist at the request of local law enforcement and is in communication with the Peru Police Department to provide resources as needed. Department of Justice policy prevents us from further commenting on investigations.”

Throughout the investigation, Day’s family has asked law enforcement to get the FBI involved.

Day was reported missing in late August. His body was found about two weeks later in the Illinois River. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said the cause of Day’s death was drowning, but the manner of death has yet to be determined.