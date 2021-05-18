Navy Pier continues phased reopening, set to fully reopen Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago’s iconic lakefront destination to gradually open remaining spaces and kick off free summer programs at the end of the month

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Navy Pier is moving into the next phase of its reopening plan, meaning the public will have access to indoor spaces and select businesses with the goal of being fully open by Memorial Day Weekend.

“As our community continues to make progress in recovery from the pandemic, we are thrilled to continue welcoming guests back to the lakefront safely,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “As tourism also begins to resume, we encourage local and regional travelers to consider a visit and overnight stay to take advantage of our vast open spaces, dining, retail, attractions, arts and culture, and new hotel.”

The attraction is set to hit the next reopening phase on Thursday, May 20. Areas gradually opening to the public will include:

Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion

Polk Bros Park

North and South Docks

Pier Park (including all rides and attractions)

East End Plaza

Tour boats and cruises

The new Sable hotel

Some retail shops

Select restaurants and parking garages

The Pier will also launch its annual slate of free summer arts and cultural programs over Memorial Day weekend.

More businesses are expected to come online within the coming week as the Pier looks to resume full operations by Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting Friday, May 28, hours of operation will move to the following extended summer hours through Labor Day:

Sunday — Thursday: 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight (hours may vary per establishment)

Navy Pier parking garage rates will also change from the current flat rate of $29 to tiered hourly rates. Discounted parking is also available at nearby parking garages, including City Front Place, Grand Plaza, Ogden Plaza, and Millennium Park. Discounts range from $13 to $15 based on the garage and with validation at Navy Pier Guest Services.

The season will kick off with the popular outdoor Neighborhood Artisan Markets featuring unique local artisans and small business owners from across Chicago. That event is set for Friday, May 28.

On Saturday, May 29, programming continues with the return of four classic weekly series: Wave Wall Moves, Wave Wall Wax, Live on the Lake! and Summer Fireworks.

Public health and safety measures will be in place for all events. The Pier will outline social distancing circles in the grass to allow guests to enjoy programs comfortably with those within their party while maintaining at least six feet of distance from others. Face masks will be required on-site and Navy Pier’s social distancing ambassadors will be present to help maintain a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

Navy Pier’s 2021 summer programming roster includes, but is not limited to:

PROGRAM DATE(S) TIME(S) LOCATION(S) Neighborhood Artisan Markets Presented by PNC Bank & Supported by ComEd 5/28 – 9/5 (select weekends) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. South Dock Wave Wall Moves 5/29 – 9/4 (Saturdays) 3:15 p.m. Wave Wall Platform Wave Wall Wax 5/29 – 9/4 (Saturdays) 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wave Wall Platform Live on the Lake! 5/29 – 9/5 (Saturdays & Sundays) Saturdays: 2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sundays: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Navy Pier Beer Garden Summer Fireworks 5/29 – 9/4 (Wednesdays & Saturdays) Wednesdays: 9:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10:15 p.m. Pier wide Pier Fitness Presented by Lifeway 6/1 – 8/31 (Tuesdays) Rush Hour Workouts: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunset Yoga: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – City Stage Skyline Sessions 6/3 – 6/25 (Thursdays & Fridays) 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Wave Wall Platform Wiggleworms 6/4 – 8/27 (Fridays) 10 a.m. & 11 a.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage Navy Pier Pride Supported by ComEd & Orsted 6/26 1 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Pier wide Water Flicks 7/8 – 8/30 (Mondays & Thursdays) 6:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage Fresh Fest! Supported by Allstate Insurance Company 7/8 & 7/9 Wave Wall Platform Water Colors Presented by Paul M. Angell Family Foundation 7/2 – 8/27 (Fridays) 6:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage Rhythm World 7/28 7 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage LatiNxt 8/6 & 8/7 Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday: 1 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Pier wide Noche Caribena 8/14 6:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage

All events are subject to change. For more detailed information on each program, visit the Navy Pier website.