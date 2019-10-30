NCAA voted to pay student-athletes, final decision undecided

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– One day after governor Pritzker called for a national push to allow college athletes to be paid, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to allow it.

California passed a law to allow it in their state. Illinois wants to do the same.

WCIA reports the decision today is no more than a recommendation at this point. No NCAA rules have officially changed.

The NCAA and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The board asked each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules beginning immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.

Rep. Chris Welch (d), who sponsors the plan in Illinois, still plans to pass his changes into law. The Student-Athlete Endorsement act passed out of committee this morning by a 9-6 vote.

This bill would allow student-athletes to be paid for the use of their name and likeness and would prohibit the NCAA from punishing students who take part in the payment or the universities they attend.

It would not allow for the payment of salaries by universities.