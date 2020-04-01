Nearly 1,000 more COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, bringing total to just under 7,000

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now just under 7,000 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois health officials said Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 986 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,980. Additionally, there are now 141 deaths reported in the state.

In total, 40,384 people have been tested. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Pritzker also extended the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30.

