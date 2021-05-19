Nearly $105 Million in mental health and addiction treatment funding is coming to Illinois

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that Illinois has been awarded nearly $105 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Wednesday.

According to a press release, the funding will be going to help communities struggling with mental health and addiction challenges that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Human Services will receive $54.7 million in Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funding and $50.2 million in Community Mental Health Services Block Grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Durbin said COVID-19 strained communities already in the mist of a drug overdose crisis, and the funding will help those in need receive help.

“Even before COVID-19 strained our communities, we had been in the midst of the worst drug overdose crisis in our nation’s history and seen skyrocketing rates of suicide. The pandemic only worsened these problems,” Durbin said. “This funding will help Illinois providers increase access to treatment and services like trauma-informed counseling and community-based addiction treatment. That’s why Senator Duckworth and I were proud to support the American Rescue Plan, which will continue to help Illinois recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Duckworth said she will continue to work with Sen. Durbin to make sure treatment programs continue to receive the funding they need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the well-being and mental health of many Illinoisans and Americans across the country, and there’s been an increased need for trauma-informed, community-based and equity-centered treatment and services,” Duckworth said. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure these programs—which are vital to ensuring the health of our nation—have the federal resources and support they need to continue to serve Illinoisans in need during this ongoing public health crisis.”

The American Rescue Plan provided nearly $4 billion in mental health and addiction treatment grants nationally.