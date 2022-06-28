ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Illinois a final grant of $194,762,750 for upgrades to the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy, IL.

The funds will be used to reconstruct the campus and replace the veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. The facility will also provide 80 rooms for independent living.

The modernization effort is expected to provide a state-of-the-art, cost-effective, and more intimate care setting for Illinois’ veterans who require skilled nursing care.

The grant represents a partnership between the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), and the Capital Development Board, which will oversee construction. In total, the project will cost $299,635,000 with 65% of the cost being covered by the VA and 35% by the state of Illinois.

State expenditures are required up front, which are later reimbursed by federal funds. That funding comes from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bipartisan capital plan, Rebuild Illinois.

“Paired with our state Rebuild Illinois capital program, this federal funding will make our state-of-the-art renovation at Illinois’ oldest veteran home possible, with the modernized Quincy facility on track for completion in 2024,” Pritzker said. “This funding comes as we open the brand new veterans’ home in Chicago, another critical investment in the infrastructure that supports our national heroes. I want to applaud Senators Duckworth and Durbin for helping to secure these funds and offer my gratitude to our federal partners for this next step in Quincy’s construction.”

Currently, the project is 22% complete. The Domiciliary (independent living) will be completed in June 2023, while the Long-Term Care Building (LTC) is scheduled for completion by March 2024. Construction on the Nielson renovation, site work, and the final punch list items should be completed by the end of 2024.

“This grant allows Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff. Enhancing our campuses and infrastructure allow us to continue providing the nursing care our veterans deserve for this generation and generations to come.”