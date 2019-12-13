Neighbors of ‘Home Alone’ house share behind-the-scenes video of iconic movie 30 years after its release

WINNETKA, Ill. (WGN) — Almost 30 years ago, a Hollywood film crew made a funny little film about a boy who was accidentally left behind when his family takes off for a European Christmas vacation.

Since its release in 1990, “Home Alone” has withstood the test of time. And decades later, the public’s love for the film — and all things related to it — is stronger than ever.

That includes the house itself on Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka.

Neighbors Joanie and Herb White have lived on Lincoln Avenue for 44 years. In the winter of 1990, they decided to document the Hollywood happenings across the street. Herb White grabbed his camcorder and shot a few clips each day, no more than 30 seconds at a time.

“It was just fun to record a neighborhood event at the time,” he said.

“We had never seen a movie production like that. It was an education for us,” Joanie said.

Herb White narrated his home video and captured some scenes on his own camera that made the final cut. The video may be aging, graying in color, but the White’s memories of that time, thanks to the video, are brilliant in every way.

For the first time in 30 years, WGN News was able to share some exclusive video about the making of “Home Alone.”