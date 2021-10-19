New resolution honors life of late Illinois U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 1982, file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adlai Stevenson III, left, talks with Sen. Edward Kennedy, right, talk as they finish a series of appearances in Chicago. Stevenson III, of Illinois, has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, his son Adlai Stevenson IV confirmed the Democrat’s death and said his father had dementia. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — The life and legacy of a late U.S. senator from Illinois are being honored in a resolution passed by the U.S. Senate this week.

Adlai Stevenson III served as a Democratic U.S. Senator representing Illinois from 1970 to 1981. Stevenson had a deep dedication to public service and advocated for researching alternative energy sources.

He is also credited for establishing the first congressional study of terrorism with the Comprehensive Anti-Terrorism Act of 1979.

The resolution was introduced by U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

“Adlai was my friend and partner, who supported me in countless causes. He carried on his family’s long legacy of public service for the betterment of Illinois and our country, and his presence in politics will be deeply missed,” said Durbin. “I’m proud to see this resolution pass to honor Adlai’s life and contributions to the U.S. Senate.”

“Adlai Stevenson dedicated his life to public service and showed us all what leadership in the Senate should look like,” Duckworth said. “He served our nation in uniform, proudly represented our state, and continually worked to better the lives of Illinoisans. I’m proud to pass our resolution to honor his life and service.”

