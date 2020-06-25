Nicor gas offering more assistance for customers affected by COVID-19

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor gas announced is now offering more flexible payment options for customers impacted by COVID-19 Thursday.

New options Nicor is now offering include:

A special bill payment assistance program that provides one-time grants of up to $300 toward past due balances to income-eligible residential customers impacted by COVID-19.

Customers will have the opportunity to pay off past due account balances in 24 monthly installments, without a down payment requirement. Residential customers who currently have an active payment arrangement may renegotiate their terms to 24 monthly installments; terms may be renegotiated if a customer’s financial situation changes or if they default after enrollment.

Commercial and industrial sales service customers also have the opportunity to enroll in more flexible payment arrangements for a limited period.

President of Nicor Gas Melvin D. Williams said he wants to ensure reliable gas service to those effected by the pandemic.

“While we have been working to keep our communities safe to ensure reliable natural gas service, we understand these are trying times for many of our customers,” Williams said. “We will continue to seek ways to help customers who are facing financial hardship as the pandemic continues to impact Illinoisans.”

Nicor had already taken steps to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending service disconnections in March.

More information about Nicor’s efforts to help customers impacted by COVID-19 can be found on their website.

