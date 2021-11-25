No holiday lights for state Capitol Dome. Again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Capitol dome in Springfield will be without holiday lights for the third straight year.

The same structural issue that kept workers from hanging some 1,300 lights from the state Capitol dome in 2019 and again last year has not been resolved, Secretary of State spokesman told The Springfield State-Journal Register.

According to spokesman Henry Haupt, an engineering firm that conducted an inspection of the dome in 2019 recommended that an observation deck above the dome be fortified before the lights are put up.

“It’s the engineering firm just feels the Christmas lights shouldn’t be tethered to it until it’s fortified,” he said, adding that there is nothing wrong with the observation deck necessarily.

He said the next step is for the secretary of state’s office — which is the custodian of the building — to work with the Capitol Development Boar to come up with the funding for the project.

That means the lights which were first hung on the dome in 1924 and became an annual tradition in the 1960s, will remain dark for at least one more holiday season.