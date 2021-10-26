Northern Illinois police fatally shoot sword-wielding man

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer shot and killed a man after he approached officers with a Samurai sword raised over his head and pointed the weapon at them, police said.

The shooting early Monday in DeKalb came after a woman called police to report that a man inside a home had been drinking, was armed with a Samurai sword and had threatened to kill her and attack officers, DeKalb police said.

Officers escorted the woman to a safe location and then made numerous attempts to contact the man before convincing him to open the home’s door and speak with them, police said.

But the man instead grabbed the sword and “advanced toward officers with the weapon over his head and pointed at” officers, police said.

After the man refused to comply with officers’ orders to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun and a bean bag projectile on him before an officer shot the man in the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative duty, a routine step following police-involved shootings.

Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal shooting in DeKalb, which is located about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) west of Chicago.