Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WGN) — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the evening of Dec. 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterward and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police presence.

All of the people wounded in the shooting are expected to survive.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams, both of Chicago, were arrested and face several charges in connection to the shooting.

Bond has been set at $1 million for both suspects.

Tyran Williams, 32

Steve Lane, 29

Williams faces five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lane faces one count of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person with a FOID.

Following Wednesday morning’s bond hearing, law enforcement and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are expected to provide an update.