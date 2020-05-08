Illinois tops 20k single-day coronavirus tests as 130 additional deaths reported

CHICAGO (WGN) – Illinois state health officials announced 130 new coronavirus deaths Thursday and over 2,800 new cases as the state topped a single-day testing record.

Since Thursday, just over 20,000 tests were performed and 2,887 were positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases is now at 73,760.

The 20,671 tests since Thursday represent the largest single-day increase in testing, Gov. Pritzker said Friday.

“Testing is fundamental to our ability to reopen our economy while controlling the spread of the virus,” Gov. Prtizker said. That’s what it takes to keep the public safe.”

The governor applauded Illinois’ testing program, which was built from scratch.

“I’m committed to continuing our successes on this front because it is fundamental to our economic future,” Gov. Pritzker said.

With an additional 130 lives lost, the state now has 3,241 fatalities related to coronavirus.

On Thursday, the state announced in-person weekend coronavirus updates will not take place moving forward. Daily coronavirus numbers will still be released online.