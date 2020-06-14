Closings
Officials: Illinoisans can preregister for license, ID needs

State News

by: AP Newsroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Secretary of State Jesse White says Illinois residents can preregister online when applying for a driver’s license or identification card.

White said Friday that he hopes preregistering will save time at driver’s services facilities. Customers have encountered long lines after weeks of the offices being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to provide information ahead of their visit to an office.

White’s office says people will still need to bring all required paperwork to be verified by a clerk in person.

