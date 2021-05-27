‘One Illinois’ theme announced for Illinois and DuQuoin state fairs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A theme chosen to project unity, “One Illinois,” will be shown across Springfield and Du Quoin fairgrounds later this summer.

“Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months have been no different. In March of 2020, when the world seemed to come to a halt, our state’s number one industry kept right on going,” Governor Pritzker said. “communities across the state will once again have a chance to come together as “One Illinois” this August to celebrate our number one industry and the people that keep us all going.”

This theme was chosen to celebrate Illinois coming back together, following the events of last year when the fair was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

The Illinois state fair lasts August 12-22, followed quickly by the Du Quion state fair from August 27-September 6.

Both Fairs will host vaccination clinics.