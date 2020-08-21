One person killed in plane crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says one person was killed when a small twin engine plane crashed during takeoff a the Chicago Rockford International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Airport administrators said the Beechcraft King Air 200 plane went off the runway, and caught fire upon impact.

Fire crews from multiple local agencies were called out around 3:45 p.m.

This Story is developing.

