GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) –The former Cottage Hospital in Galesburg is getting resuscitated.

As previously reported, a letter of intent was signed in February. Now, that purchase has gone through.

“OSF HealthCare and Galesburg Cottage Hospital have completed a $4 million sale of real estate, medical equipment, and other assets in Galesburg, Illinois, from Cottage Hospital to OSF. Any further details will be released if or when appropriate,” said OSF Media Relations Coordinator Lee Batsakis.

OSF officials have not provided details about what specifically will be done with or in the newly acquired space.