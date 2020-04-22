Over 2,000 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

CHICAGO (WMBD) — More than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,108.
There are 98 additional deaths reported as well, marking 1,565 throughout Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years in 96 counties.
