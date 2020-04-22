Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Over 2,000 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — More than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,108.

There are 98 additional deaths reported as well, marking 1,565 throughout Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years in 96 counties.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News