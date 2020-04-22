Over 2,000 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Tuesday, Illinois will receive $4.9 billion in state and local stabilization funds from the coronavirus relief fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It aims to help offset the significant increased costs that state and local governments are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made an investment that's historic," said Sen. Durbin. "$2.2 trillion in the bill that passed the senate 96-0. Today or tomorrow, there will be a bill passing in the senate which is probably close to $470 billion more for small businesses, for hospitals, for testing. We need to do it and this economy needs to get back on its feet and get people back to work."