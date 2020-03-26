More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases in Illinois; Pritzker announces state response fundraising effort

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials said there are more than 650 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,538.

There are also a total of 26 deaths; that is seven more deaths from Wednesday. The total amount of people tested in Illinois has reached 16,631.

Additionally, Pritzker on Thursday announced the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF), a new statewide fundraising effort to support nonprofit organizations, joined by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations.

“My team and I are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, leaders, and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” Pritzker said. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois: from Chicago to Carbondale, Cairo to Rockford. No one is immune to this virus — and nobody should be left to recover without help. We will get through this if we work together and stand up for one another.”

Working with other local response efforts that have been created in recent days, the ICRF will focus on filling Illinois residents’ most basic needs, including:

Emergency food and basic supplies

Interim housing and shelter

Primary health care services

Utility and financial assistance

Supports for children and other vulnerable populations

Nonprofit safety and operations assistance

The United Way of Illinois and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating the new fund, separately and independently from the state. It will be guided by a steering committee made up of top leaders from the philanthropic, social service, civic and business communities from across the state and chaired by former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.

“As the governor has said, there’s no more important work to do right now than protecting our most vulnerable residents,” she said. “Illinois is blessed with strong local nonprofit organizations and community foundations that serve our state. We applaud the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois for stepping up in this time of great uncertainty. Their role is critical in this effort and leverages the strong capacity and expertise that already exists around the state in the form of their local affiliates. In this moment of extraordinary demand, it’s imperative that these organizations have the resources they need to operate at the highest capacity. This vital emergency fund will support our fellow Illinoisans most in need, and do so quickly and effectively.”

The ICRF is launching with approximately $23 million in initial donations. All donations and distributions will be available to the public.

More information can be found at www.ilcovidresponsefund.org.