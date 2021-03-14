Parental Notice of Abortion rule targeted by lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Minors in Illinois have to notify a parent or guardian that they are getting an abortion.

The law went into effect in 2013 after decades of court challenges, but a new proposal would get rid of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act.

“There’s no mandate for parental involvement unless and except you are seeking an abortion.” Emily Werth with the ACLU said. “So the bill to repeal this law would basically mean that that young people who seek abortion care during pregnancy are on the same footing as young people who seek prenatal care, or labor and delivery care.”

The ACLU is partnering with democratic lawmakers to try and change the law. Opponents see it as another radical expansion to the state’s abortion policies.

“We already recognize that minors do not have the decision-making capabilities that an adult does. And so we require them to get their parent’s consent to donate blood,” Republican Representative Avery Bourne said. “But yet this major medical procedure that could have physical consequences could have mental health consequences, we should require that their parents are notified.”

The ACLU believes minors will still consult parents or guardians if they feel safe enough to do so, but under the PNA, minors often have to tell parents despite the fear of retribution.

“The folks that are really impacted by the law are the ones that are harmed because they don’t have a family situation that allows them to involve one of these designated adult family members in their abortion decision, whether it’s because they’re fearful of physical or emotional abuse or being kicked out of their house,” Werth said.