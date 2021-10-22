Illinois parents file lawsuit against 145 school districts over COVID-19 policies

A girl passes a “Welcome Back to School” sign as she arrives for the first day of class at Brooklyn’s PS 245 elementary school, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Classroom doors are swinging open for about a million New York City public school students in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents from 145 school districts in Illinois are suing Gov. JB Pritzker over a statewide mask mandate issued to all schools in August.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, parents said the schools don’t have the authority to mandate masks and quarantine students without a parent’s consent or the backing of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Locally parents from Dunlap, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Eureka, Roanoke-Benson, Brimfield, Morton, and Elmwood are all involved in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has been filed by Bond County attorney Tom DeVore, who previously represented Rockford restaurants against a Winnebago County Health Department mandate.

DeVore was successful in securing temporary restraining orders for students so they could attend school without a mask.

In addition to Pritzker, Illinois State Superintendent of Education carmen Ayala and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are named as defendents.

The suit is set to be heard in court on November 5th.