Paul Bauer appointed as resident circuit judge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new justice on the state’s Supreme Court.

Paul Bauer is now serving as the resident circuit judge in Marshall County in the 10th Judicial Circuit. It’s an appointment from Justice Thomas Kilbride.

Bauer is taking the spot from retiring judge Michael McCluskey. He starts on Nov. 19.

Before his appointment, Bauer served as the Marshall County state’s attorney since 2003 after serving three years as the assistant state’s attorney. Previously, Bauer was the only practitioner at his law office for seven years.

Bauer earned his Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University and received his Juris Doctor from the UIC John Marshall Law School. He a member and a former president of the Rotary Club in Toluca and is a board member for Character Counts in Henry.

“This appointment is a great honor and I look forward to serving the people of Marshall County and the 10th Judicial Circuit in a fair and just manner,” Bauer said. “I will do my very best to try and fill the shoes of Judge Mike McCuskey, who has been a mentor and role model for me.”

The 10th Judicial Circuit includes Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, and Tazewell County.

