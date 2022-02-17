PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are on the lookout for a stolen 2011 White Ford F-250.

Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the Peoria Park District property at 5805 N. Knoxville for a burglary. However, the suspect left the area prior to their arrival.

The white Ford F-250 (Unit #116) with Illinois registration plate M182832 has been reported stolen, and officers have not been able to find it.

Anyone with information on this case, or any other investigation, is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.