Plane makes emergency landing on Southern Illinois interstate Wednesday night

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Engine failure lead to a small plane landing in the median of I–57, south of Marion, Wednesday night.

No one was injured and the plane suffered minor damage, according to Illinois State Police.

The flight tracking site, FlightAware.com, shows the plane is a 1959 Cessna 175 Skylark, a 4-seater, 1-engine plane, registered to Kilo Aviation out of Lacon, Illinois, WSIL in Harrisburg reported.

The plane left Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois approximately 10 minutes before the enginge lost power and the plane was forced to land in the median.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was effected for approximately 20 minutes while a tow truck removed the plane, WSIL reported.