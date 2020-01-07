Plea agreement reached for man who claimed to be missing kid

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Cincinnati shows Brian Rini. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has a Jan. 8, 2019 status conference set in the case of Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, Ohio, who authorities say claimed to be a long-missing child. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man authorities say claimed to be a missing child.

A prosecutor’s federal court filing Monday in the Brian Michael Rini case didn’t make any details public.

Rini is scheduled to appear in U.S. district court Wednesday. His federal public defender didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Judge Michael Barrett ruled Oct. 31 that Rini was competent to stand trial. Rini was arrested last April after FBI agents said he lied about being Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.