Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in connection to the deadly stabbing incident that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday.

Police said the juvenile was taken into custody today at approximately 11:00 a.m. She was then transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center, where she remains in custody.

Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in response to a reported stabbing.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male student who was stabbed in his chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but did not survive.

At about 2:45 p.m., officers found out there was another victim of this incident, a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon released the identity of the 18-year-old victim. Pierre V. Scott Jr. Scott was pronounced dead at an area hospital by emergency room staff at approximately 3:04 p.m. on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Thursday, police officers said Lanphier students were scanned with handheld metal detectors as they entered school, a day after the stabbing happened.

According to School District officials, they plan to continue enhancing security for as long as they see fit. Mental health services for students will also be available for those who need additional support.

Superintendent Gill spoke with Scott’s mother and said the school will reserve a spot at graduation for her. They will hand over Scott’s diploma to his mom at graduation.

School District officials said they are brainstorming other ideas to honor Scott.