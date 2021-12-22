Police name ‘person of interest’ in Belvidere triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have named 24-year-old Alize Smith, as a person of interest in a Sunday triple murder of a father and his sons, 5 and 7, in Belvidere.

Smith served four years prison for 2016 robberies to a loan store in McHenry and a 7-Eleven in Huntley, using a BB gun. He was paroled in June 2021.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday on what police said were unrelated charges.

Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections

A search warrant at a residence in the 11000 block of Timer Drive in Huntley was conducted, where police say several pieces of evidence were recovered.

He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail and has not been charged with the murders.

The murders happened Sunday night at 628 Union Ave. Police said that they were called to the home around 9:45 p.m., at which time they found the bodies of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his five and seven-year-old sons inside.

All three had been shot, police said.

Hintt’s SUV, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, was missing and was believed to be stolen.

Police said Smith was with Hintt and the boys on the morning of December 19th.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the boys’ memorial service.