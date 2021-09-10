Police questioning person of interest in murder of pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan: report

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A person of interest is being questioned by police in the murder of a pregnant woman who was found dead in Lake Michigan, according to reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times said Friday that police had someone they were questioning.

The woman was identified as 19-year-old Yarianna G. Wheeler from Chicago. She was found dead in Lake Michigan near Waukegan on Aug. 15 after a fisherman alerted the Coast Guard approximately three miles south of Waukegan Harbor.

Wheeler was living in Chicago at the time of her murder but was originally from the 3200 block of West Wilcox Street in Bellwood.

Authorities said she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days. Authorities said she was stabbed to death and it was ruled a homicide. She was about six months pregnant.