Police report roadside scam in Blo-No community

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) notified the Bloomington-Normal community of a scammer targeting local residents.

An update on their Facebook page said the scammer poses as a driver with a stranded family in need of assistance. The scammer is known to tell residents his vehicle is out of gas or broken down. Residents reportedly told BPD the scammer tried to sell them fake jewelry and other items.

BPD reported at least three incidents of potential scamming on Wednesday. They said this type of scam is not new, though it has been happening more frequently.

