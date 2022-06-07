DEKALB, Ill. — Police in DeKalb are asking the public for help to find a missing student from Northern Illinois University.

According to the university, Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving campus in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate number CB60681.

Adeboyejo is originally from Chicago. He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing all black Nike tech fleece at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.