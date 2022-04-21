SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 140 political hopefuls will learn if their names will end up on the ballots this June.

Some have already been knocked out of their respective races.

Ellis Everett Taylor, a Democrat from Decatur, was kicked out of the 13th congressional district race after the state officer’s electoral board “sustained” an objection against him.

Locally, there are objections against Mary Burress, running for Illinois’ 87th District, and Travis Weaver, who is running for the 93rd District.

However, Weaver said his team defeated the objection.

In the race for governor, GOP gubernatorial candidates Jesse Sullivan, Keisha Smith, and Max Solomon are facing objections, as well as Democratic candidate Beverly Miles.

Either party has the right to seek judicial review in court if it disagrees with the board’s decision.