Pritzker announces $7 billion in federal funding for schools, K-12 learning plan

ELGIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An influx of cash is headed to Illinois’ public schools to renew students’ learning experiences, in response to the challenging year faced by educators, parents and students alike.

Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday, March 31 announced $7 billion will be available to schools over the next three years, funded by the American Rescue Plan.

“These federal resources make it possible for districts to make significant investments that were otherwise out of reach, so its essential we take full advantage of this moment for our children,” said Pritzker.

Pritzker unveiled the 180-page Illinois Learning Resource Renewal Guide, intended as a ‘best practices’ guide to renew learning for K-12.

“This living document serves as a starting point to our ongoing conversations on how to best meet students and educators where they are,” he said.

Pritzker stressed the response must be “intensive, holistic and practical,” and that its an “all hands on deck” moment.

“It took a village to raise a child before the pandemic turned life upside down, so the best thing that we can do now is engage the whole village in helping the children process the experiences and restore the learning,” Priztker said.

Peoria County school districts are set to receive more than $115 million in federal funding, according a release from State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria).