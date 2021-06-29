Pritzker announces added financial aid for families with young children

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces added financial aid for parents and caregivers Tuesday.

As part of his goal to make Illinois a state for families raising young children, Gov. Pritzker announced financial assistance which will help 80% of families access child care programs.

“We are making a series of new investments to make childcare more affordable for Illinois families, and deliver more dollars to providers,” Pritzker said. “We’re ensuring quality childcare is accessible for more people – allowing more people to return to work without worry about where their kids will go during the day and helping Illinois’ childcare network rebuild after the last 16 months.”

The changes, which are being facilitated by the Illinois Department of Human Services, will start on July 1. These changes include reducing family payments and copayments, preserving copay percentage limits, increasing reimbursement rates and more.

Families can get more information on the program Facebook page, or the IDHS website.