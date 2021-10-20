Pritzker announces new retailers for SNAP recipients

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CHICAGO (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved six new retailers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Prior to the approval from the USDA, Illinois’ 1.8 million SNAP recipients could buy groceries online from only Aldi, Walmart and Amazon. Now, they can buy online from those three retailers plus Capri IGA, County Market, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero and Woodman’s Market. These six retailers operate 83 stores throughout the state of Illinois.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options, regardless of their income level or the neighborhood they call home. This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state,” Pritzker said. “By launching online purchasing over a year ago during the pandemic, my administration continues to provide families with new and easier ways to shop for food in Illinois.”

The USDA approved the IDHS’ SNAP EBT Online implementation plan in June 2020, which gave SNAP recipients the ability to purchase groceries online using their personal identification number.

IDHS Secretary Grace Hou also praised the expansion and the effects it will have for Illinois SNAP recipients.

“We are so pleased that our partners at the USDA approved six new retailers for SNAP online in Illinois,” IDHS Secretary Grace Hou said. “We are here to strengthen underserved communities throughout the state. Families in Illinois who have been hit hard by the pandemic will benefit from more grocers offering SNAP online.”

A list of eligible food items that can be purchased can be found online. Illinois residents can use the SNAP eligibility calculator to determine if they are eligible for SNAP benefits.