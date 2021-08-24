Pritzker announces University of Illinois will receive more than $140 million in funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will get $140 million in state funds and $52 million in non-state funds through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Governor Pritzker joined University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones, and other stakeholders for a back-to-school event on Monday. During the event, Gov. Pritzker announced his plans to invest in new facilities and renovations for the campus community of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. University officials said the investments will go towards restoring Altgeld Hall and replacing Illini Hall with a new facility for the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The project starts in July and is expected to be done by June 2026.

“The Rebuild Illinois plan recognizes the importance of the University of Illinois system as a foundation for innovation and a core building block for our state’s workforce of the future,” said Gov. Pritzker.“What’s happening with these investments in higher education is a microcosm of what we’re doing across the state. We’re fixing decades-old problems, creating and supporting good jobs, vaulting our state into the future, and invigorating opportunities for the next generation – including the thousands of young people who call U of I home.”

“This investment in the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the Illinois Innovation Network is an investment in the people of Illinois and a better future for us all,” said University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen. “The funding, made possible by the foresight of Gov. Pritzker and supported by other elected leaders, will provide a key, new home for the kind of cutting-edge data science that will power scientific advancement and economic improvement, and make certain that Altgeld Hall remains a vital part of the heart of the Urbana-Champaign campus, as well.”

According to university officials, the $140 million state funds is a part of the capital plan that aims to invest a total of $686.3 million into the University of Illinois system over the upcoming years. $586.3 million in funding will go towards new construction, large-scale renovations, and deferred maintenance to repair infrastructure.

Officials also said the University system will also receive $100 million in capital funds to support quantum science infrastructure.

“This investment is critically important, as it will firmly establish the Champaign-Urbana hub of the Illinois Innovation Network. We are proud it recognizes the unmatched expertise in data sciences and advanced analytics we have at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,” said Urbana Chancellor Robert Jones. “The data science field is fast-growing, and the Altgeld-Illini Hall projects will be incubators for collaborative research and education in data science, as well as other mathematical sciences for generations to come.”

“We are very fortunate to have this large investment in the University of Illinois. The U of I is a powerful economic driver for Champaign County and these types of investments make not only the University stronger, but the entire county. These projects will create both academic opportunities as well as good paying jobs that are needed for these important capital investments. We in Champaign County are grateful for Governor Pritzker’s leadership on this issue and his focus on investing in Champaign County,” said Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson.