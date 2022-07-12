SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced he has appointed a new head of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday.

According to a press release, Dr. Sameer Vohra, a pediatrician and healthcare policy expert, will start filling his new role as director of IDPH on Aug. 1.

“I’m proud to announce the Illinois Department of Public Health’s next visionary leader: Dr. Sameer Vohra,” Pritzker said. “Dr. Vohra is accomplished in every sense of the word. His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”

Vohra is a cross-disciplinary leader in state and national health policy formulation and has recently focused on improving health outcomes in Central and Southern Illinois. He has also served the State of Illinois as the Interim Chair of the Children’s Mental Health Partnership.

“I am humbled that the Governor has entrusted me to serve the people of our State as the 20th Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Vohra said. “Governor Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our State admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois.”

Amaal Tokars, PhD., has been the interim director of IDPH after Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepped down in March.