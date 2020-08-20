Pritzker declares statewide day of remembrance, virtual guidebook honoring former Gov. Thompson

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 1985 file photo, Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson, behind the wheel of a Chrysler convertible, is joined by G. Glenn Gardner, left, and Yoichi Nakane, after a news conference in Chicago. Thompson, known as “Big Jim” during a long career that eventually made him the state’s longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, his wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is honoring former Gov. James R. Thompson, who passed away Friday, Aug. 14, with a way to let Illinois residents share their own memories of the former governor.

Pritzker issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide day of remembrance in honor of the passing of former Gov. James ‘Big Jim’ Thompson.

Pritzker also invited residents to electronically sign a virtual guidebook and share their favorite memory of Illinois’ longest-serving governor.

“Today, as a state, we mourn the passing of former Gov. Jim Thompson and I invite residents across the state to sign the virtual guestbook with their favorite memory of Gov. Thompson,” said Pritzker.

“’Big Jim’ lived a big life and got big things done for Illinois. But perhaps most importantly, he was a kind and decent man who set the standard for what public service can and should look like in our state. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Pritzker also ordered all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act to lower flags in honor and remembrance of Thompson.

