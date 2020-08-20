Pritzker declares statewide day of remembrance, virtual guidebook honoring former Gov. Thompson

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is honoring former Gov. James R. Thompson, who passed away Friday, Aug. 14, with a way to let Illinois residents share their own memories of the former governor.
Pritzker issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide day of remembrance in honor of the passing of former Gov. James ‘Big Jim’ Thompson.
Pritzker also invited residents to electronically sign a virtual guidebook and share their favorite memory of Illinois’ longest-serving governor.
“Today, as a state, we mourn the passing of former Gov. Jim Thompson and I invite residents across the state to sign the virtual guestbook with their favorite memory of Gov. Thompson,” said Pritzker.
“’Big Jim’ lived a big life and got big things done for Illinois. But perhaps most importantly, he was a kind and decent man who set the standard for what public service can and should look like in our state. May his memory be for a blessing.”
Pritzker also ordered all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act to lower flags in honor and remembrance of Thompson.
