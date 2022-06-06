LISLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the designation of the state’s official rock at the Morton Arboretum Monday.

According to a press release, House Bill 4261 has designated Dolostone as the official rock of Illinois.

The initiative was started by elementary school students from Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville who learned that Illinois did not have a state rock, and created a ballot for students across the state to vote for a winner.

“Seeing young people use their voices and the democratic process to make change in our state is truly inspiring,” Pritzker said. “These young leaders have a bright future of organizing and civic engagement that I am excited to watch. They could not have picked a better rock to represent the strength and stability of Illinois.”

Dolostone is a form of Limestone that forms the majority of the state’s bedrock, which establishes the foundation for the state’s other natural terrain.

The state stone will join other official symbols of the state, including:

State Bird — Northern Red Cardinal

State Flower — Violet

State Tree — White Oak

State Fish — Bluegill

Other official state flora and fauna can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s website.