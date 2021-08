SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov J.B. Pritzker is expected to order a new indoor mask mandate for everyone two and up Thursday morning.

According to an article from Chicago Sun-Times, the information come from “sources with knowledge of the announcement.”

In addition to the new indoor mask mandate, Pritzker is also expected to announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 and higher education employees.

