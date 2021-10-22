Pritzker orders daycare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s budget proposal. But the “pain,” the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases which the Democrat predicted would follow last fall’s amendment to generate more income tax revenue, which voters defeated, hasn’t materialized. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued an Executive Order on Friday ordering daycare workers statewide to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

More than 55,000 daycare center staff will be required to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 3, 2021, and a second dose by Jan. 3, 2022.

“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” said Pritzker. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those who work at licensed daycare centers, we are adding another level of protection for our youngest residents and preventing outbreaks in daycare centers as more and more parents return to work.”

Teachers of Pre-K-12 teachers and staff; all higher education personnel; all higher education students, and healthcare workers in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities, and physician offices, are already required to be vaccinated in Illinois.

That order has been in effect since Aug. 4.