Pritzker says Trump was ‘responsive’ on phone call day after Twitter feud

CHICAGO (WMBD) — After a viral Twitter feud over the weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he spoke with President Donald Trump directly on Monday and said the president was “responsive” to the state’s needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He said he didn’t so much like the idea of invoking the Defense Production Act,” Pritzker said. “He did say ‘What do you need? Let me see if I can get that for you.’ And I gave him some numbers.”

Trump invoked the DPA last week, but has yet to use any of its powers. The act requires private companies to prioritize the federal government’s orders for products over anything else.

“I told him what we’d ordered from the government already,” Pritzker said. “And he said, ‘Let me work on that.’ And so I thought, “It seems like he’s being very responsive on that and what I’ve asked for.’ I hope we’ll be able to receive those items in relatively short order.”

In his daily media briefing regarding COVID-19, Pritzker said Illinois has received only a fraction of what was requested from the National Strategic Stockpile. The table below illustrates the gap between the state’s requests and shipments from the federal government for each type of Personal Protective Equipment:

Request from State of Illinois Requested Mar. 6 and 20 Received from Federal Government

Received Mar. 12 and 22 % Received N95 Masks 2,340,000 246,860 10.5% Surgical Masks 900,000 91,298 10.1% Gloves 7,400,000 325,082 4.4% Gowns 924,000 91,298 9.9% Goggles 47,500 0 0.0% Face shields 120,000 111,978 93.3% Respirators 4,000 0 0.0%

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has distributed more than 28,400 N95 masks, more than 15,500 pairs of gloves and nearly 6,200 gowns to over a dozen county health departments with the most need.

On Sunday, Trump called out Pritzker for “blaming” the federal government throughout the pandemic on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

Pritzker responded to Trump:

You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans.



You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat.



Where were the tests when we needed them?



Where's the PPE?



Get off Twitter & do your job. https://t.co/WESJITCAwg — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 22, 2020

As of Monday, 1,285 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Illinois. Twelve people have also died from the virus.