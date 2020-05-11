Pritzker senior staff member tests positive for COVID-19, all governor’s employees to work from home

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his employees will work from home after a senior staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the governor’s office, this asymptomatic staff member tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Pritzker and his other employees have all tested negative for the virus. About 20 staff members have been regularly reporting to work in person at the James R. Thompson Center during the pandemic.

The governor’s office said all employees have followed Illinois Department of Public Health safety protocols while at work, including “daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.”

Pritzker and his staff will return to the office “when IDPH deems appropriate.”

The governor will continue to hold daily news conferences via video conference. You can watch these on WMBD, WYZZ, and ciproud.com every day at 2:30 p.m. CT.