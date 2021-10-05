Pritzker signs executive order helping disabled employees

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order on Monday ensuring people with disabilities employed by state vendors that they will be paid equal to employees without disabilities.

According to Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, employees with disabilities earn 87 cents for every dollar an employee without disabilities earns. The executive order signed by Pritzker closes that wage gap.

“Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” Pritzker said. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities are valued members of our workforce who deserve the dignity of equal pay.”

Under the executive order, state agencies will not be allowed to enter contracts with vendors in the State Use Program that pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage. State agencies with current contracts must renegotiate a contract if that vendor pays disabled employees below the minimum wage.

“Discriminatory practices such as these should never exist, and I’m glad that our state can continue to advance laws that are more equitable and just,” said State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). “People living with disabilities deserve to be paid their worth, and nothing less.”