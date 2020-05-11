Pritzker signs law removing driver’s license suspension for unpaid tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Prizker eliminated driver’s license suspensions for non-moving violations on Friday, reinstating tens of thousands of licenses.

The new License to Work act removes the State’s ability to take a resident’s driver’s license as punishment for unpaid tickets, fines and fees.

“Suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets or fines or fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill, but it does mean that the people who are suffering from this don’t have a way to pay,” Governor Pritzker said.

The Governor’s Office says more than 50,000 Illinois licenses are suspended each year because drivers can’t afford to pay the fines.

The new law takes effect on July 1st.

“For years, Illinois has held driver’s licenses hostage when people couldn’t pay excessive parking and vehicle tickets. That drives people into poverty and keeps them out of work. Using license suspension for debt collection is cruel, counterproductive, and frankly embarrassing,” said Sen. Omar Aquino (D-Chicago).

