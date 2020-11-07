Pritzker, staff test negative for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — After being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 during a meeeting Monday, Gov, J.B. Pritzker and staff have all tested negative.

A press release from the governor’s office states the tests were performed Friday afternoon. That was the second negative test for the governor and his staff after they underwent weekly testing Wednesday.

Per the CDC, the governor and staff who attended the meeting, are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset.

Following CDC guidance, the Governor and staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

