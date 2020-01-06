Pritzker’s office says first few days of legal marijuana generated nearly $11 million in sales

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on Monday said legalized marijuana has generated nearly $11 million in sales since Jan. 1.

The Illinois Department of Federal and Professional Regulation announced that statewide adult-use cannabis sales from Jan. 1 through Sunday totaled $10,830,667.91. Dispensaries across the state rendered 271,169 transactions over the five-day period.

SALES TRANSACTIONS Jan. 1 $3,176,256.71 77,128 Jan. 2 $2,252,586.51 56,762 Jan. 3 $2,209,065.01 55,161 Jan. 4 $2,004,019.43 51,174 Jan. 5 $1,189,252.18 30,954 TOTAL $10,830,667.91 271,169

The Department of Revenue expects to have a tax revenue estimate by the end of February, when initial tax payments from dispensaries are due.

As part of the state’s focus on equity, 25 percent of cannabis sales tax revenues will support the Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) program, which aims to address the impact of economic disinvestment, violence and the historical overuse of the criminal justice system.

“The successful launch of this new industry is a historic development for our state that will benefit the very communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis Control said. “As we move into the next phase, the Pritzker administration is proud to see the robust interest in dispensary ownership from social equity applicants, and we encourage them to apply for $30 million in loans that we have available to reduce the capital barriers to entry.”

“Unlike any state in the nation, Illinois has set the standard for what it means to legalize cannabis in a way that begins to right the wrongs of the past and gives new opportunity to those that have been left behind for far too long,” Hutchinson continued.

A preliminary count shows that more than 700 applicants submitted applications seeking almost 4,000 licenses. More than 600 of the applicants identified themselves as qualifying for social equity applicant status. The Department will award up to 75 new dispensary licenses, which will be announced by May 1.