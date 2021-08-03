Pro skateboarder charged with first-degree murder after Wheaton man dies

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — A pro skateboarder has been reportedly charged with murder after a Wheaton man died over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reports that Terry Kennedy, 36, of Long Beach, California, allegedly punched Josiah Kassahun, 23, in the head on July 27. Kassahuh died Saturday of blunt force injuries to his head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

TMZ reported that Kennedy is a star in the skateboarding world and appeared in the popular “Skate” video games.

Kennedy has been charged with first murder. Following the alleged assault, he was initially charged with several other felonies — including aggravated battery and theft.

The Daily Herald reports that a day after the alleged attack, Kennedy was charged with threatening a public official. The outlet reported that he allegedly threatened to kill two Wheaton police officers.