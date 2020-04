CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are now 16,422 positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

The IDPH and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said this is a 1,344-positive case increase since Wednesday. Additionally, 66 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 528.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, across 81 counties.