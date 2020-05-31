Public officials announce 60 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Public health officials say there have been 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional deaths in Illinois.

The state’s Department of Public Health announced the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic Sunday. Overall, there have been 120,260 cases, including 5,390 deaths. More than 21,000 tests have been administered in the past 24 hours. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.